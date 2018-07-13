  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2, Forecast, Humidity, Summer, Update, Weather

Skies overhead are looking great this afternoon with just a few clouds expected. It will be breezy and seasonal, too, with highs right around 85 degrees. Enjoy!

nu tu 7day auto weather app2 7/13 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

It will remain mostly clear and mild again tonight. Temps in the city will dip to around 70 degrees while our suburbs will see 60s and even some isolated 50s.

jl manhattanhenge1 7/13 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Sunshine will win out again tomorrow, just keep an eye out for a late day storm north and west. Outside of that, expect hot and humid conditions with highs approaching 90.

jl beach and mountain 2 day2 7/13 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

It will be a little busier Saturday night as some scattered showers and storms swing though. Most of the activity will dissipate into Sunday, though an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Expect highs on Sunday to be right around 90 with sticky conditions still in place.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s