Skies overhead are looking great this afternoon with just a few clouds expected. It will be breezy and seasonal, too, with highs right around 85 degrees. Enjoy!

It will remain mostly clear and mild again tonight. Temps in the city will dip to around 70 degrees while our suburbs will see 60s and even some isolated 50s.

Sunshine will win out again tomorrow, just keep an eye out for a late day storm north and west. Outside of that, expect hot and humid conditions with highs approaching 90.

It will be a little busier Saturday night as some scattered showers and storms swing though. Most of the activity will dissipate into Sunday, though an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Expect highs on Sunday to be right around 90 with sticky conditions still in place.