Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Good morning!

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup3 7/13 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Skies are partly clear to start off today with lots of sunshine to come! Cooler temps are expected outside of NYC in the northern suburbs with temps starting off in the upper 50s in lower Hudson Valley.

nu tu skycast 3d today1 7/13 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Today’s high: 82-86°. Expect higher temps inland with cooler readings at the coastline, and further east. Definitely put on the sunscreen today as the UV Index is at an 8-9. You can burn on exposed skin in under 25 minutes.

jl beach and mountain 2 day1 7/13 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The humidity stays fairly low today but that is forecast to end this weekend. The real feel goes way up, and by Sunday it will feel like the upper 90s.

nu tu 7day auto9 7/13 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Have a great day! G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s