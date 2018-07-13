Good morning!

Skies are partly clear to start off today with lots of sunshine to come! Cooler temps are expected outside of NYC in the northern suburbs with temps starting off in the upper 50s in lower Hudson Valley.

Today’s high: 82-86°. Expect higher temps inland with cooler readings at the coastline, and further east. Definitely put on the sunscreen today as the UV Index is at an 8-9. You can burn on exposed skin in under 25 minutes.

The humidity stays fairly low today but that is forecast to end this weekend. The real feel goes way up, and by Sunday it will feel like the upper 90s.

Have a great day! G