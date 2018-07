NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says three men on a crime spree are targeting valuables left inside gym lockers across Manhattan.

Investigators say suspects seen in surveillance video broke into locked lockers at several fitness centers from Midtown to Wall Street.

The men are accused of stealing nearly $100,000 in luxury men’s watches and jewelry.

Police say there have been seven incidents, all of them happening between May and June.