KEANSBURG, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane made an emergency landing on a New Jersey shore beach after the pilot reported an engine-related problem.

The Federal Aviation Administration says single-engine Cessna 172 plane touched down in Keansburg around 10:25 a.m. Friday.

Two people were aboard the aircraft, and it wasn’t immediately clear if either person was injured. Their names were not released.

It did not appear that anyone was on the beach at the time the plane landed. No injuries on the ground were reported.

The cause of the plane’s engine problems remain under investigation.

