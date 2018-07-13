NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two men charged in the 2016 death of FDNY Deputy Chief Michael Fahy pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday.

Julio Salcedo and Garivaldi Castillo were accused of tampering with gas lines at a marijuana grow house in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, triggering an explosion.

Fahy was killed when he was hit with flying debris. He was on the scene for about an hour before the two-story home blew.

“This is an extremely rare instance where someone is being held criminally responsible for conditions that caused the death of a firefighter in the line of duty in New York City,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement Friday.

The 44-year-old left behind a wife, two sons and one daughter. He had been on the force for 17 years.