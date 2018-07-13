  • TV10/55On Air

ALPINE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Palisades Interstate Parkway police chief has been suspended over a controversial incentives program.

Starting Monday, Chief Michael Coppola will be off the job for 90 days.

A review by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office found Coppola would reward officers who wrote the most tickets and had the most arrests. Winners received better squad cars, parking spaces and meal allowances.

Coppola’s private company also provided IT services for the police department. He did not charge for the service, but officials called it a potential conflict of interest.

The review also showed officers misrepresented themselves as a charity instead of a labor group when soliciting donations.

