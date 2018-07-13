  • TV10/55

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing woman in Manhattan.

Jacqueline Guadalupe, 42, was last seen leaving a taxi near 52nd Street and Fifth Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

(Credit: NYPD)

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and long hair last seen in a bun. She was wearing a white T-shirt, olive green pants, blue Converse sneakers and sunglasses.

(Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-700-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

