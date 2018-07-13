LONDON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump continues his overseas trip Friday, where he met with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The two are holding a joint news conference after meeting at Chequers, the prime minister’s country estate.

The prime minister’s Brexit plans was likely a focus of Friday’s discussions. In a newspaper interview, Trump was critical of May’s proposals for exiting the European

Later, Queen Elizabeth will welcome the president, which will include a formal tea at Windsor Castle.

Thursday night, Trump and the first lady joined May and her husband for a gala dinner.

Trump will end his day with a trip to his Turnberry golf club course in Scotland.