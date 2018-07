NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A father and his 2-month-old son were injured when a façade partially collapsed Saturday in Brooklyn.

It happened around 9 p.m. on North 9th Street near Driggs Avenue in Williamsburg.

Police said the man and boy were struck by falling tiles and both suffered minor injuries.

The father sustained minor injuries to his neck, back and arm. The son suffered bruises to his legs.

The Department of Buildings was called to check the security of the structure.