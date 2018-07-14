  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMNorbit
    2:00 PMThe Addams Family
    4:00 PMElementary
    5:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:30 PMHow I Met Your Mother
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCBS Sports Special
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, plastic straws

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the last straw, of sorts, for Starbucks.

The java giant and MGM resorts have joined the growing list of companies eliminating plastic straws.

Dozens of cities across the country have already established bans or restrictions on the use of plastic straws in restaurants and earlier this year, a bill was introduced to ban them and drink stirrers at restaurants and bars around the five boroughs.

Environmentalists say the straws endanger aquatic wildlife.

The director of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s “Give a Sip” campaign, John Calvelli, stopped by to tell us more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s