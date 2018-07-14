NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the last straw, of sorts, for Starbucks.

The java giant and MGM resorts have joined the growing list of companies eliminating plastic straws.

Dozens of cities across the country have already established bans or restrictions on the use of plastic straws in restaurants and earlier this year, a bill was introduced to ban them and drink stirrers at restaurants and bars around the five boroughs.

Environmentalists say the straws endanger aquatic wildlife.

The director of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s “Give a Sip” campaign, John Calvelli, stopped by to tell us more.