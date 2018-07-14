HELSINKI (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) — President Donald Trump was in Scotland on Saturday as he prepares for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting will take place just days after the indictment of Russian officials accused of meddling in the 2016 election.

Anti-Trump protests shouted at the president as he played golf at his resort in Scotland.

He’s scheduled to meet with Putin next week, but the summit is being overshadowed by the explosive new charges of Russian meddling.

“Eleven of the defendants are charged with conspiring to hack into computers, steal documents and release documents in an effort to interfere with the election,” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Friday.

On Saturday, the president tweeted, “These Russian individuals did their work during the Obama years. Why didn’t Obama do something about it? Because he thought Crooked Hillary Clinton would win, that’s why. Had nothing to do with the Trump Administration, but Fake News doesn’t want to report the truth, as usual!”

“If the president and his team are not willing to make the facts of this indictment a top priority of the meeting in Helsinki, then the summit should be cancelled,” Sen. Mark Warner said.

Trump said he would ask Putin if Russian operatives interfere in the election.

“I will absolutely bring that up. I don’t think you’ll have any, ‘gee, I did it, I did it, you got me,’” he said.

The president is keep expectations low the summit, but says he may come out with some very surprising things.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters he’s confident the meeting will put America in a better place and said it’s important the two leaders meet.