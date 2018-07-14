NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the weather heats up, so does spending. Many people will even go into debt just so they don’t miss out on the summer fun.

The summer spending report from Nerdwallet found that 71-percent of parents with kids under 18 who plan on taking a vacation say they’ll put an average of $1,019 on their credit card to cover travel costs.

Families with school-aged children also on average plan to charge $460 to their credit card for activities such as camp, sports, and going to the movies.

You don’t have to go into debt to enjoy the summer.

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch stopped by with some helpful tips on how to save on summer fun.