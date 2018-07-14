UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The mayor of Union City, New Jersey announced on Saturday he was starting a GoFundMe account to assist the victims of a fire that claimed the lives of three children and injured dozens of people Friday morning.

The flames broke out just before 9 a.m. at the multi-family home on 25th Street.

Two-year-old Jason Gonzalez and his seven-year-old brother Christian were killed in the blaze, along with their five-year-old cousin Mailyn Wood. Late Friday night, officials said two other children remained in critical condition, as well as one woman. A man was listed in stable condition.

Two dozen firefighters were injured — six were hospitalized and 18 were treated on the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting the roughly 30 people displaced by the fire.

“I am heart broken,” Union City Mayor Brian P. Stack said in a statement. “It is a very difficult day for Union City. I continue to pray for the victims and their families and offer any resources I can to assist them. I am extremely thankful for the efforts of our first responders who gave their all under extremely difficult circumstances.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. If you’d like to donate to the GoFundMe, click HERE.