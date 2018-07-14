  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Addams Family
    4:00 PMElementary
    5:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:30 PMHow I Met Your Mother
    6:00 PMHow I Met Your Mother
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMMe, Myself & I
    View All Programs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Office space sharing company WeWork says it is no longer serving red or white meat at company events.

In an email sent to employees Thursday, company co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Miguel McKelvey said the company won’t serve pork, poultry or red meat, and it won’t allow employees to expense meals that include those meats to the company. Fish will stay on the menu.

The policy is effective immediately and also applies to the company’s Summer Camp gathering in the U.K. in August. McKelvey said the change means WeWork will use less water and produce less carbon dioxide as well as saving the lives of animals.

The company said employees are welcome to bring whatever food they want to work.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s