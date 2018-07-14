NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for a man they say stole an elderly woman’s wallet inside a Queens subway stop.

It happened Friday afternoon inside the 46 Street-Bliss station in Bushwick.

Investigators say the suspect accompanied the 85-year-old into the station then stole her wallet out of her purse before taking off with around $130 and a debit card.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s. He’s about five feet tall, 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, dark-colored shoes, and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.