NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for a man they say stole an elderly woman’s wallet inside a Queens subway stop.
It happened Friday afternoon inside the 46 Street-Bliss station in Bushwick.
Investigators say the suspect accompanied the 85-year-old into the station then stole her wallet out of her purse before taking off with around $130 and a debit card.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s. He’s about five feet tall, 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, dark-colored shoes, and a blue baseball cap.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
46 Street-Bliss is on the 7 train in Sunnyside, Queens, not Bushwick, Brooklyn.