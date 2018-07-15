Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Today is by no means a washout, but there will be scattered showers and storms at times. Through this afternoon its the hit or miss variety… some will see them, some will stay dry. Otherwise, its a mostly cloudy day with temps in the mid and upper 80s. The humidity has really crept up from yesterday, so we’re flirting with an oppressive feeling out there.

By tomorrow, things are downright miserable again. Highs will be in the low 90s and coupled with dew points in the low 70s, it’ll be feeling more like 95-100 at peak heating. Its a mostly sunny day with some pop-up storms as we get into the afternoon. The good news is that its really just a 1-2 day affair.

A strong front rolls through on Tuesday, likely bringing a round of strong to severe storms. Temps ahead are still near 90, but behind it… another shot of refreshing air! Temps mid to late week in the low to mid 80s with much lower humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend, just have the umbrella handy!