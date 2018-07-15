NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of five people they say are wanted for questioning in a triple shooting in Downtown Brooklyn.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday at the Fulton Mall, an outdoor shopping area near Gallatin Place and Fulton Street.

Police said the group got into an argument with a 28-year-old man, then one person opened fire, shooting the man in the left arm.

A 27-year-old woman who was leaving a job interview was grazed by a bullet in her left hand and right arm, and a 31-year-old man walking with a coworker was shot in the left thigh.

All three victims were expected to recover.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-700-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.