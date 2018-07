NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A court appearance is set Monday for 11 of 12 suspects charged in the death of a 15-year-old Bronx boy last month.

Police say Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was dragged from a Belmont bodega and stabbed to death back on June 20.

The suspects are accused members of the Trinitarios street gang. Police say they mistook the teen for a rival.