NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hunt is on for a suspect who police say opened fire outside a Brooklyn bodega, killing a 16-year-old boy.

It happened Sunday afternoon in East New York.

Witnesses say 16-year-old Justin Richey was involved in some kind of dispute. He then went into the bodega and when he walked out, a man pulled out a gun and shot him, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

The teen than ran across the street where he collapsed near Blake Avenue and Pine Street. When officers arrived, police said they found Richey with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

“It’s alarming, especially in this neighborhood,” one neighbor said.

The teen was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are now investigating the possibility that the shooting was gang-related, DeAngelis reported.

Richey had turned 16 the day before the shooting. Friends are now struggling with the loss.

“Just total disbelief about what happened, about our friend,” said friend Amario Walcott.

“When we see each other, he would just tell us he’s trying to make it out of the hood. Trying to survive,” another friend said.

The teen, who was known by his friends as Richey, was described as a funny guy. They say he worked odd jobs, anything from yard work to cleaning, just to help his mom and siblings.

“The reason he was working so hard was to take care of his family,” said friend Decory Peele. “He would clean up, walk dogs — he just did anything anybody asked him.”

The investigation is ongoing.