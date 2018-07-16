NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Police Department says it’s moving ahead with disciplinary proceedings against a police officer accused in the chokehold death of an unarmed man.

A letter dated Monday from an NYPD lawyer informed the Department of Justice that it would no longer wait for federal authorities to decide whether to charge Officer Daniel Pantaleo in the Eric Garner case. The letter said that after nearly four years since Garner’s death, the department could no longer justifying delaying its own administrative case.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, New York’s Patrolman Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch called Pantaleo’s case a “highly irregular fishing expedition by those seeking an indictment at all cost.”

“Police Officer Pantaleo is entitled to due process and an impartial consideration of the facts,” the statement continued in part. “If that is allowed to occur, we are confident that he will be vindicated and will finally be able to move forward.”

The DOJ declined comment, and there was no immediate comment from Pantaleo’s lawyer.

Garner was killed in a confrontation with New York Police Department officers on Staten Island in 2014. His dying words, “I can’t breathe,” became a slogan for the Black Lives Matter movement.

