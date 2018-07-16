UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A fourth child has died from injuries sustained in a fire last week in Union City, New Jersey.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday that the fourth child was a 13-year-old boy.

The three other children who died were 5-year-old Mailyn Wood, her 2-year-old cousin Jason Gonzalez and his 7-year-old brother, Christian.

The fire broke out Friday morning on 25th Street.

The Red Cross was helping about 30 people who were displaced in the blaze. Eight firefighters were also hurt