NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three women were randomly attacked while waiting for their train at the Columbus Circle station Monday morning.

According to the NYPD, a 55-year-old homeless man approached the three commuters just after 10 a.m. on the Brooklyn-bound B train platform. Each of the women was struck in the face without warning.

A train conductor reportedly called for police after seeing the attack, leading to a swarm of officers making their way to the Columbus Circle platform.

Police took the alleged attacker into custody and then brought him to Bellevue Hospital for a psych evaluation. The victims – ages 27, 52, 63 – were all taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries were said to be minor.

Commuters told CBS2’s Reena Roy that they’re frightened by the seemingly daily incidents occurring at the station.

The homeless attacker reportedly has 65 prior arrests including one for public urination at a Brooklyn subway station.