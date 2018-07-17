  • TV10/55On Air

Brooklyn, Bushwick

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Bushwick, Brooklyn Tuesday evening.

A woman who lives nearby captured the scene with her cell phone. Police say a 42-year-old innocent bystander was also grazed in the cheek by a bullet.

He was taken to Woodhull Hospital where he’s recovering.

Police have a man in custody and believe the shooting may be gang related.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

