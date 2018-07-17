By Justin Lewis

Hot and sticky conditions will persist this afternoon with feels like temps peaking at around 95 degrees. We’ve also got a cold front approaching, so you should expect showers and storms from mid-afternoon through the early evening hours. These storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning, downpours, gusty winds, and even some hail, so do be on the lookout.

The remainder of the night will feature some leftover thunderstorms with clearing into the overnight hours. It won’t be quite as warm either as we we’re expecting temps to fall into the upper 60s to around 70.

Then, from Wednesday and beyond, expect some delightful summertime conditions: lower humidity, seasonal temperatures, and mainly sunny skies!