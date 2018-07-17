NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Today marks World Emoji Day, celebrating that colorful way to communicate and Apple took the opportunity to unveil 70 new images that’ll be available to iPhone and iPad users later this year.

The new designs include a slew of new hair styles and colors including red hair, curly hair, gray hair and no-hair options.

The update will also have new animal emojis such as the parrot, lobster, kangaroo and peacock.

If you’re in the mood for food, check out lettuce, a mango, an Asian mooncake and American cupcake.

The new apple emojis will arrive later this year in an iOS update.

Last fall Apple <a href="http://“>announced gender-neutral characters and faces.

Similar emojis for Android users will also be released.