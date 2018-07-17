NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Department of Buildings is warning property owners, contractors and crane operators about high winds that could create hazardous conditions Tuesday afternoon.

Forecasters say there could be wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing through the evening.

A flash flood watch is also in effect from noon until 10 p.m. Tuesday for portions of southeast New York, northeast New Jersey and southern Connecticut as a slow-moving frontal system will bring numerous showers and thunderstorms to the region this afternoon into this evening.

And a heat advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

As a precaution, the city’s DOB is reminding all builders, contractors and property owners to secure their construction sites and buildings.

It says it will be performing random spot-check inspections of construction sites around the city and take immediate enforcement action, where necessary.