PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are on the scene of a massive fire that tore through several businesses in Passaic, New Jersey.

The six-alarm fire started around 10 p.m. Monday on Lexington Avenue. It is believed to have started in a restaurant kitchen before spreading to at least seven other businesses, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

“The humidity, the weather is really knocking us down,” said Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost Sr. “The humidity is causing the fire and the smoke to stay low. It’s pushing the fire horizontal, across due to cockloft, and helping it spread to other buildings. Visibility is basically zero.”

The city’s mayor was also on the scene and posted a live video to Facebook praising the fire department and several other agencies that assisted with the blaze, DeAngelis reported.

“All of our firefighters are working extremely hard to get this under control,” Mayor Hector C. Lora said. “You can feel the heat from this distance just how strong the flames are.”

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.