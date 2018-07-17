BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 9-year-old girl was shot and killed by a stray bullet as she slept in her bed early Tuesday, and authorities urged witnesses to come forward to help find the killer.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. about a block away from the girl’s home in Bridgeton, a city of about 25,000, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Philadelphia.

The shots struck several vehicles, and a stray bullet went through the home’s rear wall and into a bedroom where it hit the girl, identified as Jennifer Trejo.

Relatives drove her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

“We need the public’s help in general, but when an incident such as this happens to such a young and innocent victim we could really use the assistance in bringing those responsible to justice immediately,” said Bridgeton Police Chief Mike Gaimari.

He said police have interviewed dozens of people and urged witnesses to come forward with any information about the shooting.

“We hope this hits the heartstrings in the community that enough is enough,” he said.

Community members gathered Tuesday afternoon outside the home where the girl lived, on a street a neighbor said was a neutral zone between two feuding gangs.

Deacon Arnaldo Santos, of Bridgeton’s Parish of the Holy Cross, told the newspaper that he is helping the family plan funeral services for Jennifer.

“The family needs privacy at this time, and right now we’re just working through everything with them,” Santos said. “It’s a very difficult time and the family is asking the community for love. That’s what they really need.”

Along with prayer, police say the family needs the community to speak up and help find Jennifer’s killer.

“People may be reluctant to get involved with one criminal shooting another, one suspect shooting another,” said Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari. “In this case, it could have been anybody else’s child that was struck.”

A neighbor agrees that enough is enough as gang violence riddles the community.

“I’m scared, I’m really scared. They shot me last year and everything for no reason. They just keep doing this. Now a little kid lost her life for nothing,” said Jalana Walker.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for Jennifer’s death. Anyone with information in regard to the shooting is asked to contact Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033.

