NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An ominous funnel cloud was spotted in New York Harbor as flooding rains, damaging winds, and lightning pummeled the Tri-State Area Tuesday afternoon.

The storm was moving its way across the area during the evening rush hour and wasn’t expected to let up until later in the day.

The National Weather Service confirmed a funnel cloud formed over New York Harbor as the storm picked up. Viewers took to social media to record the rare sight.

A waterspout spotted on the New York Harbor as the storm engulfs Lower Manhattan #NYC pic.twitter.com/OuDWxIUBPB — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) July 17, 2018

In New Jersey, drivers navigated around rising water levels across the northern part of the state. One person shot video of water shooting out of a manhole in Weehawken approaching the Lincoln Tunnel.

Commuters underground also got wet, as subway riders dealt with slippery conditions at several stations across the five boroughs. The torrential rains turned streets into rushing waters all across the Tri-State Area.

In Hoboken, waves of rain poured down causing sidewalk and street flooding. Umbrellas were no match for the powerful downpour. Strong winds uprooted a tree in Englewood, sending it slamming into a nearby SUV.

Lightning struck a home in Bayonne, causing damage to the front part of the residence. One of the residents said she heard a very loud crash around 3:30 p.m. When she came out to investigate, she saw part of her patio on fire. Luckily, it didn’t spread far.

Drivers were preparing for a dicey ride home, as cars were observed getting stuck on the FDR Drive. Northbound lanes were temporarily closed between 62nd and 78th Streets. The city’s subways didn’t fare much better. Customers had to walk through puddles of water at the 14th Street First Avenue stop along the L line. Rainwater collected at the bottom of the stairs, with straphangers opting to ditch their shoes to trudge across.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the Times Square Station was also flooded, as well as the Houston Street station along the 1 line. Several buses were also detoured due to flooding.

A flash flood watch remained in effect until 10 p.m. for portions of southeast New York, northeast New Jersey and southern Connecticut as the slow-moving frontal system continued to bring numerous showers and thunderstorms to the region.