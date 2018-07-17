NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to three young victims in North Valley Stream, NY on the evening of Saturday, July 7.

The suspect flashed the adolescents near the playground of the Alden Avenue School, before driving off on Central Avenue in a white 4-door sedan, which may be a Mazda 6.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.