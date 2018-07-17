  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Sports Betting

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — State regulators in New Jersey say they’ve received five more applications from gambling companies seeking to start sports betting before football season starts in September.

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement set a deadline of Monday evening for companies to apply if they want to be approved in time for football season.

The agency received two in-person and three mobile applications, but would not identify the applicants.

Caesars Entertainment applied for in-person sports betting at Harrah’s and Bally’s, as well as mobile betting allied with all three of its Atlantic City casinos.

The Golden Nugget says it applied for in-person and mobile sports betting.

So far, two casinos, the Borgata and Ocean Resort, and two horse tracks, Monmouth Park and the Meadowlands, offer sports betting in New Jersey.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s