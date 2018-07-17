NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The jury begins a third day of deliberations Tuesday in the corruption retrial of former New York Senate Majority leader Dean Skelos and his son, Adam.

The jury ended the day Monday without reaching a verdict in federal court in Manhattan.

The once-powerful Republican is accused of using the clout of his office to pressure businessmen into giving jobs to his son. Prosecutors say the jobs came with big salaries and required relatively little work, and amounted to bribes.

The defense says Skelos was just trying to help his struggling son find employment. Defense lawyers say the senator never took official action for any of the businessmen.

The father and son were convicted of bribery, extortion and conspiracy in 2015 but the convictions were overturned after a Supreme Court decision narrowed the definition of political corruption.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)