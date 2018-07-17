WASHINGTON, DC (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump is back in the U.S. after his tumultuous trip through Europe, but the fallout from his comments during a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to continue.

Trump is standing by his widely criticized summit, Tweeting on Tuesday: “While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia. Sadly, it is not being reported that way.”

Senior administration officials tell CBS News there is an effort underway to fix the situation after Trump sided with Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies which have concluded the Russian government meddled in the 2016 U.S. election.

“They did interfere with our election,” said House Speaker Rep. Paul Ryan. “It’s really clear. There should be no doubt about that.”

Both Republicans and Democrats quickly denounced the president’s comments.

“The President isn’t leading,” said Sen. Ben Sasse. “Vladimir Putin walked away from Helsiniki with a win. It’s a disaster.”

The president is getting support from at least one Republican on Capitol Hill for meeting with his Russian counterpart.

On CBS This Morning, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky did not fault the president’s position.

“The president has undergone an onslaught of a year, year and a half of partisan investigation of somehow colluding with the Russians so I think he’s sensitive to that,” said Paul.

In response, Trump thanked Sen. Paul, tweeting, “You really get it.”

Russia said it is ready to increase cooperation with the U.S. military in Syria following Monday’s summit.