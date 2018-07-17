BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (CBSNewYork) – Rats have long since lived in the subways and under NYC buildings, and some neighborhoods see them are running rampant.

Now apparently rats are also doing just fine within the pipes of some Brooklyn buildings, according to tweets posted by Bari Finkel.

The Bed-Stuy resident says her boyfriend watched in horror as a grime-covered baby rat emerged from a bathroom drain, crawled about in the sink and then slithered back down from where it came.

“Hi a rat baby just came out of our sink?? New York you’re a literal nightmare?” she posted on, of all days, Friday the 13th.

Hi a rat baby just came out of our sink?? New York you're a literal nightmare? pic.twitter.com/cYJKLx965M — Bari Finkel (@finkelbaripie) July 14, 2018

It crawled back down the drain? pic.twitter.com/JJl24klwjN — Bari Finkel (@finkelbaripie) July 14, 2018

“Usually Friday the 13th is just another day for me,” said Finkle. “On this particular Friday the 13th, I’d say it was both very unlucky and hilariously lucky.”

After posting the photos, veteran vermin fighters across social media gave Finkel several tips on blocking the unwelcome visitors, including rat gates and simple drain stoppers.

“We put our sink stopper (aka rat gate) back in and keep the toilet seat down,” she said. “Our landlord is aware of the issue as well. But mostly, we’re just continuing to live as one does in NY.”

While Finkle was good-natured about the problem, the city takes the rat problem seriously – with a Rat Information Portal online as well as both a half-day and three day rat control course.

“I think it’s pretty funny and I am glad we can all cathartically scream-laugh together,” said Finkle.