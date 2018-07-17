  • TV10/55On Air

UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A fifth child has died from injuries sustained in a fire last week in Union City, New Jersey, officials said Tuesday.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez confirmed the death of 4-year-old Shamira Lopez. Also killed were 2-year-old Jason Gonzalez, 5-year-old Mayli Wood, 7-year-old Christian Josue Mendez and 13-year-old Jose Felipe Tejada.

The blaze broke out Friday at a home on 25th Street. Investigators said they believe it started on the first floor of the three-story home, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Seven other people were hurt as well as eight firefighters, who were treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or visit their website. All information will be kept confidential.

