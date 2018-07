NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)–The West Nile virus is back in Suffolk County.

Researchers say four mosquito samples collected in early June tested positive for the virus. The mosquitos were collected in East Northport, North Babylon, East Islip and Smithtown.

The county health department is now asking residents to limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn to avoid mosquito bites.

Thankfully, no people have tested positive for virus so far.