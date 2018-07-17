  • TV10/55On Air

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police say a London woman was impaled by a beach umbrella on the Jersey shore.

The Asbury Park Press reports 67-year-old Margaret Reynolds was at Seaside Heights Monday afternoon when part of the umbrella pierced her right ankle and was driven completely through due to the “force of the wind.”

3bc9f9ef25784b0cb657d98c8584b676 e1531838389558 Woman Impaled By Beach Umbrella On Jersey Shore

Police say a woman was impaled by a beach umbrella at the Jersey shore on July 16, 2018. (credit: Instagram @inster4coins/CBS2)

Borough Police Chief Tommy Boyd says fire crews had to use a bolt cutter on the umbrella to free the woman and put her in an ambulance.

She was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Her current condition has not been released.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

