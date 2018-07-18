High pressure will have a firm grip on our area the next few days. This translates to sun-soaked skies and mainly clear nights, so you can put away the umbrella for now.

In addition to this — after an impressive spike in the humidity yesterday — it will feel much more comfortable out there. That said, if you prefer a muggy Miami feel, you’re going to have to wait a bit.

All the while, expect our temps to remain at and around normal with the 90s unlikely returning any time soon.

What’s ahead? It looks like we’re tracking some rain for the weekend.

Enjoy the next few days!