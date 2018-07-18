By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Yesterday sure was a drencher! The good news is that today is going to be bright and sunny.

Humidity will also be coming down so it will feel much better. Coupled with that, there will be a nice breeze to go along with today’s warm temps.

This morning we started out in the high 60s and will make our way up to mid 80s. This is a bit cooler than yesterday but there will still be plenty of warmth. Plus, today will much drier so it will be a good day to catch up on outdoor activities.

The rest of the week is looking like a summer jewel, with temperatures staying the in 80s and rain not coming back into the picture until Sunday.

Have a great day!