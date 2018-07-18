NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After playing in residence at Madison Square Garden for four and a half years, Billy Joel will mark his 100th lifetime performance at the venue when he takes the stage Wednesday night.

The 69-year-old “Piano Man” star broke the record for most performances by an artist at Madison Square Garden with his 65th show back on July 1, 2015, beating the previous record held by Elton John.

Since performing for the first time at MSG on Dec. 14, 1978, Joel has play 99 times including setting the record for “most consecutive performances by any artist” with 53 performances.

The Bronx-born and Long Island-raised musician started his current residency at The Garden in January 2014. Across his career with hits like “Captain Jack,” “Just The Way You Are,” “New York State Of Mind” and “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” Joel has been has been nominated for Grammy Awards 23 times and won five times.