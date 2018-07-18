NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rescuers have pulled a driver to safety after the person’s car plunged into the Bronx River.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday. The car is believed to have been traveling on the exit ramp from the Sheridan Expressway going to the Cross Bronx when the driver crashed off the ramp and into the Bronx River.

Officials said the car the driver was trapped in was almost fully underwater but the person could be seen through the sunroof. The driver was apparently able to climb out and was pulled from the car by the FDNY.

The car has also since been pulled out of the water.

Sources say the driver is suspected of being intoxicated, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. The person was taken to the hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

CBS2 was told that first responders are not looking for anyone else in the water and traffic in the area is back to normal.