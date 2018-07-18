Filed Under:Brooklyn, Bushwick

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday arrested a man they say shot and killed a teenager in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

19-year-old Elijah Harris, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody and charged with the Tuesday murder of 15-year-old Kyon Jackson. A woman who lives nearby captured the scene with her cell phone. A 42-year-old innocent bystander was also grazed in the cheek by a bullet in the shooting investigators believe may have been gang-related.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

