NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday arrested a man they say shot and killed a teenager in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

19-year-old Elijah Harris, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody and charged with the Tuesday murder of 15-year-old Kyon Jackson. A woman who lives nearby captured the scene with her cell phone. A 42-year-old innocent bystander was also grazed in the cheek by a bullet in the shooting investigators believe may have been gang-related.

