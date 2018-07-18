NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a suspect who they say was caught on camera assaulting a woman in Harlem.

It happened back on June 17 inside a building in the area of 7th Avenue and West 138th Street.

Police said a man followed a 28-year-old woman into her building and then onto the elevator. When the elevator door opens, the man can be seen on surveillance video grabbing the woman from behind.

He then followed her into the hallway and lunged at her again before turning and going down a flight of stairs, according to police.

The victim was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.