PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork/AP) — Rap icon Jay-Z is firing back after Philadelphia announced it’s ousting his annual “Made in America” music festival from the city’s grandest boulevard after this year.

A city spokesperson told CBS Philly on Tuesday that a festival on the scale of Made in America “may no longer be necessary” at the location on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, steps in front of Philadelphia’s iconic art museum.

“When the festival first started, it was intended to provide a unique attraction to the city on the otherwise quiet Labor Day weekend,” the spokesperson said. “Over the years, tourism has grown overall and the need for an event of this scale at this location may no longer be necessary.”

In a Philadelphia Inquirer column Wednesday, Jay-Z accused the city of making a decision before consulting organizers, calling it a failure on Mayor Jim Kenney’s part.

“We are disappointed that the Mayor of the City of Philadelphia would evict us from the heart of the city, through a media outlet, without a sit-down meeting, notice, dialogue or proper communication. It signifies zero appreciation for what Made In America has built alongside the phenomenal citizens of this city,” said Jay-Z, adding that the city allegedly tried to stop this year’s event.

It’s unclear if the festival would continue and where it would be held. Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and Post Malone are set to perform this year. According to the city, they will continue working with Made in America and producers Roc Nation to scout a new festival location within Philadelphia for 2019.

The news website Billy Penn was first to report the city’s decision.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)