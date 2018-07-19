NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Excited fans gathered outside Madison Square Garden ready to watch the Billy Joel perform his 100th show at the venue, Wednesday night.

The crowd went wild as “The Piano Man” took the stage, belting out “Big Shot” first on a night when he achieved such a big feat.

“It’s an event,” said one fan at The Garden. “I mean, this is a lifetime event for him and for us.”

“Oh it’s an electric moment,” added fan John Morris. “I didn’t even know it was his 100th show until we got here, but I’m ecstatic about it, for sure.”

At one point during the show, Joel announced he had a guest coming onstage who has won a Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Bruce Springsteen emerged, surprising the feverish and fanatic audience, who loudly cheered “BRUCE.”

“Congratulations Billy on your 100th show,” Springsteen yelled.

“Ready, Billy?” he asked, as Joel began to play while sitting at the piano.

Springsteen encouraged the crowd to cheer louder and then sang “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out.” He jumped onto Joel’s piano — making it on his second try — and sat on it while Joel played and the piano slowly spun. Springsteen then rocked his guitar for “Born to Run.”

Joel, 69, and Springsteen, 68, hugged after their two-song performance, and The Boss kissed Joel on his head as he walked offstage.

Earlier Wednesday, Joel arrived at arena to find it decorated with huge banners in his honor.

“We’re about 2 million tickets sold for our shows here and I couldn’t think of a better way to peak in my life,” said Joel.

The music of Billy Joel, who was born in the Bronx and grew up on Long Island, has stood the test of time.

Generations of fans flocked to the garden taking pictures outside and gearing up for their favorite hits.

Before the show Joel had a big cake backstage. Then onstage, as his wife and daughter looked on, another banner was raised into the rafters.

But the night of course was really about the music.

How did Billy Joel make it to 100 shows?

Just ask the die-hards and fellow Long Islanders like Mary Ann Hudson, who has been to more than 30 concerts.

“He’s one of ours, and to us, we just can’t get enough of him,” said Hudson.

