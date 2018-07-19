NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Kenny Bazile was convicted Thursday of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the 2015 killing of Carey Gabay, a former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Gabay was hit in the head by a stray bullet on a Brooklyn street in 2015. Prosecutors say a turf war between two gangs sparked the shooting, which happened hours before the annual West Indian Day parade.

A block in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn where Gabay once lived has been renamed in his honor.

Five men faced charges in the killing.

Gabay was a Harvard-educated lawyer who served as first deputy general counsel at the Empire State Development Corp.

“Carey exemplified the very best in all of us – he was a person of principle and integrity, a devoted public servant who worked every day to better the lives of others,” Cuomo said on the first anniversary of Gabay’s death.