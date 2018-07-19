LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) — It was a powerful moment Wednesday night at the ESPYS.

Survivors of sexual abuse by Larry Nassar, a former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, were honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.

More than 100 of those victims took the stage to accept the award.

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman had a message for victims of sexual assault.

“To all the survivors out there, do not let anyone rewrite your story,” she said. “Your truth does matter. You matter and you are not alone.”

Former gymnast Sarah Klein also appeared on stage. She was Nassar’s first known victim 30 years ago.

Klein said the women who accepted the Arthur Ashe award were there to present an “image for the world to see — a portrait of survival.”