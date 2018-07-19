NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An MTA conductor says he was attacked inside a subway station in Queens and now police are searching for two suspects.

It happened on June 28 at around noon on the northbound platform at the Beach 36th Street station in the Edgemere neighborhood.

The 37-year-old conductor says he was inside an A train when he stuck his head outside the conductor’s window.

That’s when police say one suspect distracted him while the other punched him in the jaw.

The conductor was not transported to the hospital.

Police released surveillance images of two suspects.

The first suspect (pictured above left) is a male last seen wearing a black Nike basketball jersey and blue pants with stripes on the side.

The other suspect (pictured above right) is a male last seen wearing a Nike sweatshirt with a green colored zipper.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577.