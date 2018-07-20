It’s another dynamite afternoon out there with mostly sunny skies and a nice breeze off the water.

So take a stroll at some point if you can, it’s really our last day of decent weather, unfortunately.

You can proceed with the plans tonight as high pressure remains in control.

Those starlit skies will be accompanied by pleasant temps, so it will be nice and mild out there.

Clouds will be on the move tomorrow with rain becoming likely late in the afternoon and early evening.

It will be a little cooler, too, with temps stuck in the 70s.

Heavier rain fills in tomorrow night, so the potential is there for localized flooding.

The good news is the worst of the rain should wrap up by early Sunday, but scattered showers are still possible into the afternoon.