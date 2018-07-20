  • TV10/55On Air

CBS2 Weather Stories

It’s another dynamite afternoon out there with mostly sunny skies and a nice breeze off the water.

So take a stroll at some point if you can, it’s really our last day of decent weather, unfortunately.

jl humidity trend 2 7/20 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

You can proceed with the plans tonight as high pressure remains in control.

Those starlit skies will be accompanied by pleasant temps, so it will be nice and mild out there.

jl rain event 3 7/20 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

 

Clouds will be on the move tomorrow with rain becoming likely late in the afternoon and early evening.

It will be a little cooler, too, with temps stuck in the 70s.

nu tu 7day auto weather app4 7/20 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Heavier rain fills in tomorrow night, so the potential is there for localized flooding.

The good news is the worst of the rain should wrap up by early Sunday, but scattered showers are still possible into the afternoon.

