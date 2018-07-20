What a pleasant way to finish the week!

Skies are going to be bright today with plenty of sunshine to complement the warm temperatures. We started off this morning in the high 60s and jump about 20 degrees by this afternoon. The rain will stay clear today, not arriving until late tomorrow, so take advantage of the sunny weather now. Before this week were were running dry for year. However, after the line of the storms that rolled through the area early in the week, we are now caught up on rain for the year. We will continue to add on to that over the next couple of days.

Humidity will stay low today and the feel like temperature will actually feel close to the real temperature today.

Have fun!

Bree